DIESEL SPILL: Traffic affected in both directions on Pacific Hwy following diesel spill on Friday, February 24.

TRAFFIC has been slowed on the Pacific Hwy this morning after a diesel spill.

Emergency services are at the scene of the spill on the Pacific Hwy at Ferry St, north of Macksville.

Live Traffic NSW recorded the incident at 8.44am.

Traffic is affected in both directions and it is advised motorists exercise caution.