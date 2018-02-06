Bus driver treated for shock after fatal pedestrian crash

UPDATE: THE driver of the bus was treated for shock after this morning's crash where a pedestrian was killed.

The bus was headed to Macksville when it hit the man near Florence Wilmont Dr.

The pedestrian was treated for injuries by paramedics but died on the scene. He is yet to be formally identified.

The driver of the bus was taken to hospital for mandatory blood and urine testing.

There were few passengers aboard the bus at the time of the crash but none were reported to have suffered any injuries.

Crash investigation officers and heavy vehicle inspectors have been called to attend as investigations continue.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.

If you have any information about the incident, phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

