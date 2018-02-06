Menu
Bus driver treated for shock after fatal pedestrian crash

Keagan Elder
by

UPDATE: THE driver of the bus was treated for shock after this morning's crash where a pedestrian was killed.

The bus was headed to Macksville when it hit the man near Florence Wilmont Dr.

The pedestrian was treated for injuries by paramedics but died on the scene. He is yet to be formally identified.

The driver of the bus was taken to hospital for mandatory blood and urine testing.

There were few passengers aboard the bus at the time of the crash but none were reported to have suffered any injuries.

Crash investigation officers and heavy vehicle inspectors have been called to attend as investigations continue.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.

If you have any information about the incident, phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

UPDATE: EMERGENCY services have confirmed a man has died after he was hit by a bus.

The 25-year-old was hit outside of the Nambucca Motel, south of Nambucca Heads.

Three ambulance crews and police attended, receiving the call at 11.25am.

The incident is being investigated by police and a crime scene has been set up. 

ORIGINAL: TRAFFIC on the Old Pacific Highway is slow after bus hit a pedestrian.

The Nambucca Heads road was closed southbound at Florence Wilmont Dr but has reopened.

Traffic is slow, with alternating stop/slow conditions in place.

Emergency services are on scene.

More to come.

Topics:  bus crash emergency services fatal crash nambucca heads pedestrian hit

Coffs Coast Advocate
