Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Allow extra travel time this week and exercise caution
Allow extra travel time this week and exercise caution Tracey Joynson
News

TRAFFIC: Pacific Highway's latest roadworks

Jenna Thompson
by
22nd Jul 2019 7:31 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HEADING along the Pacific Highway this week? Expect to come across some delays as scheduled roadwork takes place from Tuesday, July 23 to Friday, July 26. 

 

SHARK CREEK

When: Tuesday, 8am - 4pm
Why: Wire rope repair
How will it affect me: One lane will alternate in a stop/slow situation, with intermittent stoppages

 

TYNDALE

When: Tuesday to Friday, 6pm - 6am
Why: Traffic switch works
How will it affect me: One lane will alternate in a stop/slow situation

 

HALFWAY CREEK

When: Wednesday, 7am - 4pmm
Why: Sign repair
How will it affect me: Lane closures

 

FRANKLINS ROAD

When: Thursday, 7am - 4pm
Why: Sign repair
How will it affect me: One lane closed

 

GRAFTON TO MACLEAN

When: Friday, 7am - 4pm
Why: Pothole repair, mobile work
How will it affect me:  intermittent stoppages

highway upgrade pacific highway traffic delay
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    VOTE: The Coffs Coast’s best employee

    premium_icon VOTE: The Coffs Coast’s best employee

    News We asked the Coffs Coast community to nominate someone they work with or who offers exceptional customer service. And there was an overwhelming response

    HEARTBREAK: Macksville steal last spot in finals from Woopi

    premium_icon HEARTBREAK: Macksville steal last spot in finals from Woopi

    News IT came down to the final game to decide who would be playing finals

    VIDEO: Sparks fly from rail grinder as it moves through town

    premium_icon VIDEO: Sparks fly from rail grinder as it moves through town

    Offbeat A rail grinder has created a spectacular sight for those in Coffs.

    Panthers maul Axemen to claim home final

    premium_icon Panthers maul Axemen to claim home final

    News SAWTELL Panthers will host Woolgoolga or Macksville next weekend.