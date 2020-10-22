Traffic lights, schools, houses - seaside ‘village’ buzzing

Northern Woolgoolga is a hive of development activity right now.

This week Coffs Harbour City Council will consider approving the first-ever set of traffic lights in the village.

They will be located at the intersection of the Solitary Islands Way and Centenary Drive across from the proposed $23m West Wooolgoolga Sports Complex.

Development has been steady in the area but with Council receiving planning proposals for two further subdivisions there's a need to address the traffic issue sooner rather than later.

The Bark Hut Road proposal is for rezoning to the north of the Sports Complex and south of Bark Hut Road for residential development. Concept plans suggest that up to 180 predominantly low-density residential lots could be provided.

The Newmans Road proposal suggests rezoning land north of Newmans Road, again for residential development. Plans suggest that up to 94 predominantly low-density residential lots could be established.

Closer to town, at the roundabout near Woolworths, plans are well underway to establish a Bishop Druitt College 'feeder school' for kindergarten through to year four.

A new Bishop Druitt 'feeder school' will be established at Woolgoolga across from Woolworths. Kindergarten to year 2 rooms will be set up in the new building (pending a change of use DA) with classrooms through to year 4 on the vacant block in the foreground (subject to a future DA).

A development application which would see the kindergarten to year two classrooms established near the new childcare centre is currently on public exhibition.

College Principal Nick Johnstone says it will be like a 'feeder' school for the Coffs Harbour campus.

The vacant lot between the new building and the motel has been earmarked for more classrooms taking students through to year 4. This will be the subject of a future development application.

Plans have been temporarily suspended for a 24-hour service station at the site of the Pine Lodge Motel due to a range of concerns including traffic congestion.

Plans for a 24-hour service centre at the site of the Pine Lodge Motel have been put on hold with traffic congestion just one of the issues.

Mr Johnstone is aware of the existing traffic concerns at the Solitary Islands Way - Clarence Street roundabout.

"We will run bus pick ups like we do at Coffs Harbour - there we have 1,068 students and 23 buses," Mr Johnstone said.

"It's in our best interest to make sure traffic flows as well as possible."

He says the school is in the perfect location to be fully connected with the community.

"The new sporting complex will be just 900metres down the road and we will hold all our regular sporting activities there and the surf club and playground with all those beautiful natural resources Woolgoolga has to offer are also just around the corner."

He would love to see the kindergarten to year 2 rooms ready for students when school kicks off next year, but says it depends on the current 'change of use' development application being approved in time.

"But I'm not worried, I've established new schools in other areas and this is a normal part of the planning."