Traffic is bound for tacos

"OH hell yes” seems to be the general consensus about Guzman y Gomez coming to town.

The response on our Facebook page to this announcement shows many locals can't wait to tuck in to tacos, have burritos for breakfast or sample the salads at the this popular Mexican chain where the focus is on fresh and healthy food that is speedy.

It wasn't only locals who expressed a hankering for Mexican food.

Plenty of out-of-towners said they're looking forward to a "burrito road trip” or a "taco traffic stop” in Coffs Harbour on their next Pacific Hwy journey.

Construction is well under way at this $2.5m development on the patch of land in front of Bunnings, corner of Cook Dr and the Pacific Hwy, Coffs Harbour south.

Due for completion in mid October, a few readers expressed concern about the potential for traffic jams as customers line up at the drive through in this already busy part of town.

Pre-empting this possibility, the site has been designed for easy access with double lanes at the drive though that snake around the restaurant. Ten car parks and a waiting bay are also in the plan.

This is not their first rodeo. GYG opened its first store in 2005 and now turns over more than $150 million a year with 82 stores Australia-wide.

The Coffs Harbour store will include an indoor restaurant and a drive through. Get your tacos order at the counter, at the drive through or order via the app.