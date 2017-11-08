Traffic in chaos as truck catches fire on highway

Police are currently directing traffic around a broken down truck in the northbound lanes of the Pacific Hwy at Korora.

Trevor Veale

UPDATE: TRAFFIC has now been cleared.

3 PM: MOTORISTS travelling on the Pacific Hwy should expect delays after a truck caught alight this afternoon, causing chaos among traffic during the afternoon school pick-up.

After 2.30pm an oil hose dislodged inside the engine, causing the truck travelling north to catch on fire near the Bruxner Park turnoff and the speed camera at Korora, according to police.

One of the two northbound lanes is closed.

Two police vehicles and two fire vehicles are currently on the scene.

Police say there is oil on the road and traffic is being redirected.