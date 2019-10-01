Traffic hot spots to avoid this long weekend

The RMS has provided info on just when to avoid using the highway at Coffs Harbour this long weekend.

MOTORISTS may be able to avoid the usual bottleneck on the Pacific Highway at Coffs Harbour with the RMS releasing traffic data ahead of the October long weekend.

The RMS has used a combination of data from previous years and predictive analytics to provide information about just where and when to expect traffic hot spots.

And with the completion of the bypass still years away - Coffs will face the inevitable holiday traffic headache.

Motorists travelling northbound on the highway at Coffs can expect delays of up to 15 minutes on Friday from 10am-3pm, and on Saturday from 10am-12pm.

Motorists travelling southbound on the highway at Coffs can expect delays of up to 10 minutes on Monday from 10am-3pm.

A/Director Operation Jonathon Crocker cautioned motorists to plan ahead.

“It’s important to remember the delay information is in addition to the time it would take to travel through these areas on an average day,” Mr Crocker said.

Motorists are also reminded the double demerit period begins on Friday and runs until midnight Monday.

For residents planning to travel up the north coast this long weekend, below is a list of all hot spots expected.

Woodburn

Northbound: 15 minute delays on Friday from 10am-3pm and Saturday from 10am-3pm.

Southbound: 15 minute delays on Monday from 10am-12pm, 30 minute delays from 12-3pm, and 15 minute delays from 3pm-6pm.

Ulmarra

Northbound: 10 minute delays on Friday from 10am-3pm and Monday from 10am-12pm, followed by 30 minute delays from 12pm-3pm, and 15 minute delays from 3pm-6pm.

Tweed Heads

Northbound: 10 minute delays on Friday from 10am-3pm, and on Monday from 10am-12pm, then 20 minutes from 12pm-3pm, and 15 minutes from 3pm-6pm.

For traffic updates visit livetraffic.com