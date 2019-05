AVOID the city centre if possible or expect delays due to traffic reduced to one lane.

AVOID the city centre if possible or expect delays due to traffic reduced to one lane. Matt Deans

A truck crash involving a power line near Rivers on the Pacific Highway has left one of the southbound lanes closed.

Emergency and Roads and Maritime services were on scene around 8.18am.

Motorists are advised to be cautious when driving through the area.