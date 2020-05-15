Traffic conditions to change on Pacific Highway

MOTORISTS are advised of changed traffic conditions from Monday on the Pacific Highway at Coffs Harbour for road surface repairs to be carried out.

To minimise impact to motorists, work on two sections of the Pacific Highway will be carried out at night, between 7pm and 5am.

Work will be carried out on the southbound lanes of the highway at Charlesworth Bay Drive overnight on Monday, May 18 and on the northbound lanes at Marcia Street overnight on Tuesday, May 19, weather permitting.

Some lane closures will be in place, with traffic control and a reduced speed limit for the safety of workers and motorists.

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.

For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.