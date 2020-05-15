Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Roadworks
Roadworks
News

Traffic conditions to change on Pacific Highway

Rachel Vercoe
15th May 2020 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MOTORISTS are advised of changed traffic conditions from Monday on the Pacific Highway at Coffs Harbour for road surface repairs to be carried out.

To minimise impact to motorists, work on two sections of the Pacific Highway will be carried out at night, between 7pm and 5am.

Work will be carried out on the southbound lanes of the highway at Charlesworth Bay Drive overnight on Monday, May 18 and on the northbound lanes at Marcia Street overnight on Tuesday, May 19, weather permitting.

Some lane closures will be in place, with traffic control and a reduced speed limit for the safety of workers and motorists.

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.

For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $22m resort upgrade gets the green light

        premium_icon $22m resort upgrade gets the green light

        News The development will get Coffs out of the ‘shadow of a bygone era’ the architect says.

        Coffs Coast families captured in ‘Front Porch Project’

        premium_icon Coffs Coast families captured in ‘Front Porch Project’

        News ‘Family time’ has never had more relevancy than over the last weeks.

        Council offices could make way for commercial ventures

        premium_icon Council offices could make way for commercial ventures

        News A unanimous vote is becoming increasingly rare.

        New drive-in Covid-19 clinic to open in Coffs Harbour

        premium_icon New drive-in Covid-19 clinic to open in Coffs Harbour

        Business Test results from drive-in clinic will be sent to patients via text