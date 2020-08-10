Traffic chaos near Big Banana

A four-car smash left traffic at a standstill leading north from town past the Big Banana on Monday afternoon. Photo: Frank Redward

A crash just north of the Big Banana is causing traffic chaos in Coffs Harbour this afternoon.

Traffic in both directions is at a standstill as people head home from work and school.

It is understood four vehicles were involved with one coming to rest on the medium strip between the north and southbound lanes.

It occurred near Diggers Beach Road around 4.30pm this afternoon.

Live Traffic NSW is urging motorists to allow extra travel time.

NSW Police, Ambulance and the NSW State Emergency Service are all in attendance.

More details to come.

