A driver was left trapped following a two car crash on the Pacific Highway. Photo: Tim Jarrett
Traffic chaos as driver left trapped in highway crash

TIM JARRETT
Jasmine Minhas
&
16th Dec 2020 10:30 AM | Updated: 11:03 AM
EMERGENCY crews have worked to free a driver left trapped in a two-car smash on the Pacific Highway.

Emergency services arrived at the scene of a two car smash on the Pacific Highway near Charlesworth Bay Rd this morning to find a female driver trapped.   NSW Ambulance, State Emergency Service  and Fire and Rescue NSW crews worked to safely extricate the woman via a side door removal.   The crash caused heavy traffic on the Pacific Highway with traffic reduced to one land in both directions.     
Coffs Coast Advocate

