Traffic chaos as driver left trapped in highway crash
EMERGENCY crews have worked to free a driver left trapped in a two-car smash on the Pacific Highway.Emergency services arrived at the scene of a two car smash on the Pacific Highway near Charlesworth Bay Rd this morning to find a female driver trapped. NSW Ambulance, State Emergency Service and Fire and Rescue NSW crews worked to safely extricate the woman via a side door removal. The crash caused heavy traffic on the Pacific Highway with traffic reduced to one land in both directions.