Traffic changes for Pacific Hwy upgrade works

ROADWORKS: Motorists are being advised of changed traffic conditions, including lane closures, on the Pacific Hwy. Tracey Joynson

MOTORISTS are being advised of traffic changes as road works will be carried out as part of the Pacific Highway upgrade.

Works including asphalting, line marking and building connections to the existing highway will take place between Upper Warrell Creek Rd and the Bald Hill Rd interchange this week.

Motorists travelling north and south will temporarily use the Bald Hill Rd interchange for around two to three days from tomorrow, weather permitting.

To access Scotts Head Road from the north, motorists will use Bald Hill Rd interchange and travel south on Giinagay Way to Scotts Head Road.

From the south, motorists will continue to use the existing highway through Warrell Creek and then access Scotts Head Rd.

Access arrangements at Upper Warrell Creek Rd will also change with a left turn in and left turn out at Upper Warrell Creek Rd to exit and enter the new northbound lanes.

Traffic control and a reduced speed limit may be in place.

Meanwhile, there will be temporary lane closures from tomorrow on the Pacific Hwy between the Ballards Rd and Nambucca Heads interchanges for work as part of a trial to test the effectiveness of pavement grinding to reduce road surface noise.

North and southbound lanes will be intermittently closed for up to three kilometres, with one lane closed at a time.

Lane closures will remain in place overnight and speed limits will be reduced to 40km/h and 80km/h as the work is carried out.

The works are overall scheduled to take place for around 12 weeks, weather permitting.