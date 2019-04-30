Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Motorists can expect some disruption to their journey this week
Motorists can expect some disruption to their journey this week Rob Burley
News

TRAFFIC ALERT: Make way for new girders

30th Apr 2019 3:00 PM | Updated: 5:05 PM

Girders for the new Grafton Bridge project will be delivered to the construction site on the north side of the Clarence River from this Thursday.

Two girders will be delivered on Thursday 2 May, three on Friday 3 May and two on Saturday 4 May.

The seven girders, pre-cast in Newcastle, will be delivered from the Pacific Highway via the Gwydir Highway, Rogans Bridge Road, Clarence Way, and the Summerland Way, and make their way to Pound Street site via Turf, Bacon and Breimba streets.

The girders, which are 30 metres long and 2.3 metres wide, will be delivered between 10.30am and 12.30pm each day. Traffic control will be in place at the intersection of Kent and Pound streets, and the delivery vehicles will be under police escort.

Motorists may experience delays due to the slow speed of the girder transportation.

Roads and Maritime Services thanks motorists for their patience during this time.

For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.

clarence valley girders grafton bridge traffic alert
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Preference snub plays out at pre-poll

    premium_icon Preference snub plays out at pre-poll

    News Early voting for the Federal Election opened in the CBD today.

    • 30th Apr 2019 5:00 PM
    Funds for mental health part of fishing package promise

    premium_icon Funds for mental health part of fishing package promise

    News The election promise includes $600,000 for mental health support.

    Tyrrell’s foster nan singled out neighbour

    Tyrrell’s foster nan singled out neighbour

    Crime Foster grandma last to see William

    Cowper candidate defends controversial leader

    premium_icon Cowper candidate defends controversial leader

    News Lex Stewart says there's more to the 'unpaid workers' story.