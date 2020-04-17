Menu
A car has crashed on Waterfall Way.
News

Traffic affected after crash on notorious black spot road

Jasmine Minhas
17th Apr 2020 10:30 AM
UPDATE: TRAFFIC has now cleared. 

10AM: TRAFFIC in both directions has been affected on Waterfall Way this morning following a single car crash.

Alternating traffic conditions have been put in place and motorists are warned to exercise caution in the area after the incident occurred around 9.30am near Charlie Smith Lane, west of Bellingen.

It is understood a woman aged in her 50s had hit a tree with her vehicle. It is believed she has suffered injuries to her chest.

A tow truck, local council and emergency services are attending the scene.

More to come.

