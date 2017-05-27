Traditional rivals face clash with high stakes

NEED A BIG SCALP: Sawtell is using tomorrow's game against Coffs Harbour to see it how it measures up against one of Group 2's form teams.

HAVING only moved to the area over the summer, Sawtell coach Matt Wakefield said he's heard a few stories about the local derbies against Coffs Harbour but he knows the stakes will be high enough anyway when the two rivals meet at Rex Hardaker Oval tomorrow.

"The winner of this takes outright third obviously," Wakefield said.

"It will also give us a good gauge of where we are compared to the top teams."

Woolgoolga and Nambucca Heads both desperately need a win.

The pair meet this afternoon at Coronation Park in a clash that could spell curtains for the loser's campaign.

Assistant coach Brenden Pellegrino said a semi finals berth isn't out of reach for the Seahorses but admits if the team's fortunes don't change quickly they soon will be.

"At the end of the day we've got to start winning, that's as simple as it gets," Pellegrino said.

"You can only go so many weeks before you're writing another season off and that's the predicament at the moment."

The second game to be played this afternoon will see Orara Valley fresh off a win host the top of the table Grafton Ghosts.

Axemen coach Col Speed said if the two points were given out each week based on attitude alone his team would be a competition front runner.

"Game management and structure wise we've been shooting ourselves in the foot over the last couple of weeks but you can't fault their commitment, their enthusiasm, their attitude," Speed said.

GROUP 2

Saturday

2.30pm: Orara Valley v Grafton Ghosts

3.30pm: Nambucca Heads v Woolgoolga

Sunday

2.45pm: Sawtell v Coffs Harbour

2.45pm: South Grafton v Macksville