BIG BATTLE: Only one team can move on.
Sport

Traditional powerhouse collides with resurgent force

Sam Flanagan
6th Sep 2019 12:43 PM
A TRADITIONAL powerhouse and resurgent force meet Saturday afternoon for a spot in the C.ex Group Men’s Premier League grand final.

The Coffs City United Lions and Woolgoolga Wolves have had vastly different tales to tell in 2019, but this weekend they will be fighting for the same prize.

Woopi have been the cinderella story this year after their four-year hiatus from the topflight and will have the neutral fans’ support in the pivotal encounter.

Captain Ben Wighton said he and his troops aren’t afraid to dream.

“There’s plenty of belief within the team, if you don’t have the belief there’s no point turning up,” Wighton said.

“We have a pretty good following so we will be looking to turn Mclean street blue this weekend and hopefully come away with a win.”

The match kicks off at 4pm Saturday at Mclean St.

The grand final is being held next weekend at the C.ex Coffs International Stadium.

