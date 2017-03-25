Traditional dining and music

SOUL FOOD: Glenn Skuthorpe will be performing at the Yarrawarrra Aboriginal Cultural Centre on Saturday night.

ENJOY the sounds of blues, roots, country and folk complemented with a three-course bushtucker feast on Saturday night.

Singer and songwriter Glenn Skuthorpe will be performing at the Yarrawarrra Aboriginal Cultural Centre and will also offer twenty lucky people a chance to join in on a songwriting workshop.

The intimate evening celebrates the singer's new album See My World with a three-course menu prepared by pop-up restaurant Soul Food.

"I love being on the road, connecting with my listeners and playing live,” Mr Skuthorpe said.

The indigenous-inspired cuisine will include bush damper, kangaroo fillet and bush-spiced tempura snapper.

Skuthorpe also has four highly regarded albums and his music has featured in documentaries such as John Pilger's Utopia (No More Whispering).

Tickets are $55 per person.

The free over-18s songwriting workshop will be held at the centre on Sunday at 10am.

There are only twenty spaces available and attendees are invited to bring along their own instrument if they have one.

Lunch and refreshments will be provided on the day.

Yarrawarra is located at 170 Red Rock Rd, Corindi Beach.

To RSVP for Glenn Skythorpe's performance and dining experience, or songwriting session phone 6640 7104.