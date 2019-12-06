Tradition continues as physie club shines

WITH THE TROPHY: Members from Kannella Physie pose for a photo in Sydney.

North Coast physical culture competitors have recently returned from a fruitful trip to Sydney where they were competing for the sport’s ultimate prize of Grand Champion.

All of the girls and ladies in action had competed at a local level before proceeding to a state final and then onto the prestigious state grand final held at the beautiful Sydney Town Hall.

EP physical culture or physie, as it is commonly known, has been a big part of the Mid North Coast community for well over 50 years and has produced many State Grand Champions.

This year was no exception with three Grand Champion titles heading back to the region.

Five-year-old Charlotte Mobbs from the Nambucca Valley club, 10-year-old Ava Newberry from the Korora club and 12-year-old Mykenzie Smith from Kannella (Coffs Harbour) club won the coveted title and trophy.

Mykenzie is a four-time winner of the title Grand Champion Girl and to keep it in the family her big sister Lila competed in the 13 year section and her mum Nikki in the Open Advanced Ladies.

In total eight club members from Kannella travelled to Sydney to compete, along with an army of family and club supporters.

First time State Grand Finalists Alex Bailey won fifth place in the six years section and Elicia Elkins performed beautifully in the seven years.

Jordan Hubbard won the dance award in the 10 years section while Elicia Bull took out second place in the 14 years. Chontal Brown gained sixth place in the very tough 15 year old section. Kannella teacher Ann Fletcher was thrilled with every girls’ performance and could not be prouder of their achievements.