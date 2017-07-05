Tradition celebrated with fun and dance

SMILES, laughter and a whole lot of fun was had as Punjabi women gathered to celebrate during the Teeyan Festival.

The festival is a celebration of women and brings everyone together to dance, sing folk tales and rejoice about being a women.

Over 250 women of all ages attended the festival which was held at the Woolgoolga High School hall last month.

"Functions like these are only possible with cooperation from everyone in the community, there was no official committee and yet everyone voluntarily took on a role and played their part," said event manager Surinder Kaur.

"Supporting arts and culture, in particularly the joy and energy women bring to the world is important," she said.

"We have performed so many times in front of Aussies but to perform in front of our mothers was very special," year 12 student, Parveen Bajwa said.

'I have not see so many Punjabi women enjoying the dancing before." said Woolgoolga High School principal, Guy Wright.

The event had support from local shops who donated gift vouchers and supplied food and the participants are looking forward to start planning next years Teeyan Festival which they aim to coincide with mothers day.