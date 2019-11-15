Tradie used Instagram to sell grams of drugs

Coast bricklayer Josh Madlin was sentenced to four years’ jail, suspended immediately for drug trafficking.

A DRUG trafficker who sold cocaine and ecstasy through Instagram has walked from court after a judge was satisfied that he had already started to turn his life around.

Josh Leslie Madlin, 24, appeared in Brisbane Supreme Court where he pleaded guilty to a drug trafficking charge and possessing dangerous drugs.

Prosecutor Noel Needham told the court police officers only found small amounts of cocaine and ecstasy during a search warrant at Madlin's Sunshine Coast home on November 1, 2018.

But once back at the police station, the Coast bricklayer made candid admissions to officers that he had been selling drugs for about 12 months.

"He ... probably talked himself into the trafficking when he was only facing (charges of) supplies," defence barrister Simon Lewis told the court.

The court heard Madlin was a "street level" dealer who was only making up to $200 a week from selling the drugs to about five friends via Instagram and Snapchat.

He used the profit to cover his living expenses and buy drugs for himself.

Mr Lewis said the fact that Madlin confessed everything to police coupled with his young age, lack of criminal history and family support boded well for his prospects of rehabilitation.

"In my submission what your honour is faced with is a young man with significant prospects of rehabilitation," Mr Lewis said.

Justice Peter Applegarth said it was to Madlin's credit that he disclosed the trafficking to police and had already taken steps to steer himself away from drugs.

"I don't need to send you to jail in order to rehabilitate you," he said.

"You've done that yourself."

Justice Applegarth sentenced Madlin to four years' jail, to be suspended immediately. - NewsRegional