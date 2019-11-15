Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Coast bricklayer Josh Madlin was sentenced to four years’ jail, suspended immediately for drug trafficking.
Coast bricklayer Josh Madlin was sentenced to four years’ jail, suspended immediately for drug trafficking.
Crime

Tradie used Instagram to sell grams of drugs

Danielle Buckley
15th Nov 2019 2:33 PM | Updated: 2:33 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DRUG trafficker who sold cocaine and ecstasy through Instagram has walked from court after a judge was satisfied that he had already started to turn his life around.

Josh Leslie Madlin, 24, appeared in Brisbane Supreme Court where he pleaded guilty to a drug trafficking charge and possessing dangerous drugs.

Prosecutor Noel Needham told the court police officers only found small amounts of cocaine and ecstasy during a search warrant at Madlin's Sunshine Coast home on November 1, 2018.

Drug trafficker claims she sold 'rock salt' not meth

Boss of multi-million drug syndicate jailed

But once back at the police station, the Coast bricklayer made candid admissions to officers that he had been selling drugs for about 12 months.

"He ... probably talked himself into the trafficking when he was only facing (charges of) supplies," defence barrister Simon Lewis told the court.

The court heard Madlin was a "street level" dealer who was only making up to $200 a week from selling the drugs to about five friends via Instagram and Snapchat.

He used the profit to cover his living expenses and buy drugs for himself.

Mr Lewis said the fact that Madlin confessed everything to police coupled with his young age, lack of criminal history and family support boded well for his prospects of rehabilitation.

"In my submission what your honour is faced with is a young man with significant prospects of rehabilitation," Mr Lewis said.

Justice Peter Applegarth said it was to Madlin's credit that he disclosed the trafficking to police and had already taken steps to steer himself away from drugs.

"I don't need to send you to jail in order to rehabilitate you," he said.

"You've done that yourself."

Justice Applegarth sentenced Madlin to four years' jail, to be suspended immediately. - NewsRegional

crime drugs josh leslie madlin
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mum describes moment ‘ferocious’ fire obliterated home

        premium_icon Mum describes moment ‘ferocious’ fire obliterated home

        News Setting up a camper trailer at a friend’s property, mum of two Sian Whitewolf and her young children are one of many families that have been left homeless.

        BUSHFIRE LATEST: Up to 25 homes in the region destroyed

        BUSHFIRE LATEST: Up to 25 homes in the region destroyed

        News Severe fire danger 'from border to border' across New South Wales.

        Woman allegedly bites cop while resisting arrest

        premium_icon Woman allegedly bites cop while resisting arrest

        Crime Senior constable hospitalised while trying to make arrest

        Property losses adding up as crews continue to battle blaze

        premium_icon Property losses adding up as crews continue to battle blaze

        News The number of properties destroyed by the fierce infernos affecting northern NSW...