Crime

Tradie lost work ute over charge

Ross Irby
by
29th Nov 2018 1:00 AM
A MAN was banned from driving his work ute for 90 days under hooning laws, only for police to later drop the charges.

James Ross Greer, 25, went before Ipswich Magistrates Court this week, where the charge of making unnecessary noise and smoke was withdrawn.

It was not explained why.

Greer, from Karana Downs, pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of driving when he did not have proper control of his vehicle at Karalee on February 10.

Prosecutor Sergeant Chris O'Neill told Magistrate Donna MacCallum the original charge allowed police officers to immobilise the vehicle for 90 days. With the amended charge police sought no additional punishment.

Defence lawyer Michael Kelly said the vehicle should not have been impounded.

Ms MacCallum convicted Greer with no further punishment.

