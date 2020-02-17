Tradie, daughter caught up in teen carjacking spree

The car the group of juveniles allegedly smashed on Flinders St.

A Townsville tradie has described the moment a carload of teenagers in a police officer's stolen car tried to carjack him and his 15-year-old daughter at knifepoint.

The man, who wished to remain anonymous, said he was "furious" after the incident, first seeing the car full of teenagers while travelling on Ross River Road heading towards the city.

He said he "knew" the car was stolen when he saw a juvenile behind the wheel, with his fears confirmed when they came to a stop at a red light.

"Fourteen and 15-year-old kids don't drive a $50,000 car," the man said.

When they pulled up behind the black Mazda CX-5, one of the juveniles allegedly started throwing bottles at the pair's car, then got out holding a knife and attempted to carjack them.

A group of juveniles armed with knives allegedly lead police on a chase across the city, stealing a car and smashing into another tonight. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.

When the man saw the youth holding the knife, he said he then rammed the car, smashing the back of it and pushing it into the intersection.

The man then followed the stolen car up to Flinders Street, colliding with the car again near the corner of Stanley Street.

After the crash, the juveniles then allegedly exited the car before trying to carjack another but were unsuccessful.

The back of the stolen Mazda CX-5, involved in a collision with a Townsville tradie and his teen daughter. Photo: Supplied

The witness said the group then allegedly dragged a woman out of her orange Commodore at knifepoint and fled on Flinders Street away from the city.

"It's just catch and release; every 12 months we have a bull**t roundtable discussion (on crime) but nothing changes or improves," the man told the Bulletin.

The black Mazda CX-5 reportedly belonged to a Townsville police officer.

The juveniles are yet to be apprehended.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.