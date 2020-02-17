Tradie brings lizard back to life

When tradie Brett grabbed a few pints at his local bar last Tuesday, he never expected to be saving someone's life that night.

And that someone was a gecko.

Brett, nicknamed Slab, was having a drink with his mates at The Amble Inn in Corindi Beach, along NSW's north coast, when he discovered a lizard drowning in his beer.

Slab assumed staff were pranking him but they insisted him the lizard had fallen in by mistake.

Here, Slab is breathing air into the lizard. Picture: The Today Show

He then leapt into action.

Fishing the gecko out of his beer, he saw it was unmoving so he began to perform CPR.

The lizard looked lifeless when he fished it out of his beer. Picture: The Today Show

In the video, Slab can be seen tapping the lizard on the chest with his finger to keep blood flowing around its body, then blowing air into the lizard's mouth.

Slab did mini chest compressions on the tiny reptile. Picture: The Today Show

While Slab was still holding the lizard, it began to stir, and ran up his arm.

'Look at this,' Slab shouted, pointing at the gecko.

'I saved his life! F**k!'

Slab has been hailed a hero. Picture: The Today Show

Slab and the lizard are now good friends, according to The Today Show.

One social media user did point out, however, that the gecko was most likely playing dead as this is a defence mechanism often used by small reptiles and insects. It was perhaps not saved by Slab's apparent quick thinking.

Either way, Slab still managed to make a friend.