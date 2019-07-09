TRADE BOOST: GPC's staggering year for exports

BULK SMILES: Gladstone Ports Corporation acting chief executive officer Craig Walker, Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher and GPC chairman Peter Corones are happy with GPC's 2018-19 financial year results.

GLADSTONE Ports Corporation has had its biggest year for exports ever, buoyed by record shipments of coal and liquefied natural gas.

New statistics reveal during the 2018-19 financial year GPC handled a record 124.8 million tonnes of trade across its ports in Gladstone, Rockhampton and Bundaberg.

There were 72.3 million tonnes of coal shipped internationally, with the majority of it sent to India.

Acting chief executive officer Craig Walker said the five million tonne increase to coal exports year-on-year was a result of improved efficiencies and growing demand from overseas customers.

The three Curtis Island LNG projects exported a record 21.5 million tonnes.

Mr Walker said the port has also further cemented its position as a "premier multi-commodity port", with the help of a new fortnightly container exports.

The results come off the back of revelations that the Crime and Corruption Commission is assessing allegations of corrupt conduct over the suspension of the Gladstone Port contractor who questioned Bill Shorten during a federal election campaign stop.

The electrical engineer said "It would be good to see higher-wage income earners given a tax break", to which Mr Shorten replied: "We're going to look at that".

It was later revealed that the State Government-owned port suspended a contract with Welcon, which employs the man, directly because of his interaction with Mr Shorten on April 23.

In May the GPC board sacked Peter O'Sullivan as the chief executive officer, following an investigation into his handling of a "staff disciplinary matter".

Mr Walker told The Observer yesterday the company was focused on developing new markets and trade opportunities to further grow exports.

He said they were also considering ways to use State Development Areas to increase trade.

"GPC is committed to working in partnership with Government, customers and industry to enhance the economic and social prosperity of the regions in which we operate," he said.

GPC's results reflect trends felt within the resources industry throughout the state.

Queensland Resources Council revealed last week exports from Queensland's resources sector during the past 12 months earned $70 billion for the first time.

Chief executive officer Ian Macfarlane said coal continued to be Queensland's biggest export earner at $36.9billion, and there was strong growth in LNG.