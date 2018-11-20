Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NOT EXPECTED: Andreas Mikkelsen had to deal with this tractor during the Sherwood test.
NOT EXPECTED: Andreas Mikkelsen had to deal with this tractor during the Sherwood test. Matthew Deans
News

Tractorgate: Rally Australia clarify bizarre Coffs incident

20th Nov 2018 4:26 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RALLY Australia organisers have scrambled to clarify a bizarre incident during the World Rally Championship in Coffs Harbour last Friday, where a rally car came across a tractor on the competition course.

Norwegian Andreas Mikkelsen had just passed through a chicane made from haybales when he flew by a tractor slowly moving along the track.

Mikkelsen crashed only moments later, with Hyundai coming forward to say the haybale was partly to blame for their drivers' accident.

Rally Australia said the tractor was present to readjust a haybale in the chicane which had been dislodged by a previous driver.

"On-board video from the following car clearly showed the tractor was sufficiently off to the side of the road to allow it to pass safely - although it would certainly have been a surprise to the driver to see a tractor so close to the rally track," Event sporting director Adrian Stafford said.

"An examination of radio communication logs showed there was a misunderstanding about moving the tractor on to the course to repair the haybale chicane."

Rally Australia conducted a full investigation following the incident resulting in new procedures for the use and maintenance of chicanes at future events.

They also confirmed the tractor and haybale provider employed to attend to the haybale chicane and other similar installations on the event course this year would continue in 2019.

It wasn't the only hay related incident at the event, with top Australian driver Molly Taylor crashing into a bale during the Coldwater stage. 

Taylor and her co driver Malcolm Read were treated by medical crews following the incident, but were cleared of major injuries. 

However their car was withdrawn from the rally following the incident. 

More Stories

kennards hire rally australia motorsport rally australia
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Coffs to benefit from biggest police increase in 30 years

    premium_icon Coffs to benefit from biggest police increase in 30 years

    News COFFS Harbour could benefit from a greater police presence following the announcement that 1,500 new police officers will be added to the NSW Police Force.

    • 20th Nov 2018 3:45 PM
    Council kicks off best bypass fight

    premium_icon Council kicks off best bypass fight

    News Council's Bypass Impact Working Group will meet this week.

    MP calls out alleged misuse of supermarket power

    premium_icon MP calls out alleged misuse of supermarket power

    Politics Why are we paying 30c a litre more for petrol?

    Best of the Coffs Coast beamed to the world

    Best of the Coffs Coast beamed to the world

    News All the images from Kennards Hire Rally Australia

    Local Partners