Tracking movements

Studies are providing valuable information on the movement of feral cats.

STUDIES are being done to help protect the future of native animals from feral dogs, foxes and cats.

North Coast Local Land Services are working on a project studying the movement of the wild animals around Coffs Harbour using GPS tracking collars and remote cameras.

"The feral cats we've collared so far haave encroached on farmland and near rural residential areas but what is also apparent is that these cats travelled largely in forested habitats including roadside forest remnant,” said Mark Robinson from North Coast Local Services.

The research found from the project in the peri-urban area of the Coffs Coast is said to be providing valuable information on predator movements and interactions adding to existing knowledge on these species.

Mark said an analysis of Australian cat diets suggested they feed on 120 Australian bird species, 156 reptiles, 58 marsupials, 24 rodents, 21 frogs, 5 bats and at least 120 of these species occur on the NSW North Coast. Some species are listed as threatened.

Mr Robinson said the best strategy for managing domestic cat impacts on the environment and to keep cats safe is to confine pets to their yards.

RSPCA NSW recommends cats be kept in adequate designed enclosures from dusk to dawn, giving owners piece of mind and ensuring native wildlife safety.

Project partners include NSW Department of Primary Industries, NSW Office of Environment and Heritage, Forestry Corporation of NSW, Coffs Harbour City Council and Gumbayngirr Green Teams and private landholders.

allowing researchers to understand how the animals use the Coffs Coast peri-urban areas.

"We are concerned about how much native prey feral cats can kill in this area,” Mark said.

A recent review of invasive mammal predators identified feral cats as being responsible for the global extinction of 63 bird, mammal and reptile species."

Mark said an analysis of Australian cat diets suggested they feed on 120 Australian bird species, 156 reptiles, 58 marsupials, 24 rodents, 21 frogs, 5 bats and at least 120 of these species occur on the NSW North Coast. Some are listed as threatened.