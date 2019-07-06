Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Commuters are experiencing 1.5 hour delays due to track closures to the Gold Coast. Picture: Supplied
Commuters are experiencing 1.5 hour delays due to track closures to the Gold Coast. Picture: Supplied
News

Track closures cause major delays

by Sarah Matthews
6th Jul 2019 6:02 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FRUSTRATED public transport users are experiencing delays that are doubling their expected trip time due to track work and disorganised replacement buses today.

TransLink have closed tracks on the Beenleigh, Gold Coast, Cleveland, Ipswich/Rosewood and Springfield lines for the whole weekend for scheduled maintenance.

However, commuters are complaining the buses provided by TransLink to replace the trains are causing complete chaos and major delays.

 

Commuters waiting for replacement buses in the Brisbane CBD. Picture: Supplied
Commuters waiting for replacement buses in the Brisbane CBD. Picture: Supplied

 

One commuter travelling to the Gold Coast from Brisbane said after an hour of being moved from bus to bus she still hadn't left Brisbane.

"I am almost an hour into my journey and I haven't even left the city," she said.

"I didn't expect a 1.5 hour train trip might take up to three hours or even more."

TransLink have been contacted for comment.

rail transport

Top Stories

    Multiple cattle dead after truck rolls near highway

    premium_icon Multiple cattle dead after truck rolls near highway

    News EARLY reports suggest multiple cattle have died after a livestock truck rolled on the North Coast this morning.

    Good news, we're not Australia's shi--est town

    premium_icon Good news, we're not Australia's shi--est town

    News COFFS was voted as one of the 32 shi--est towns in the country.

    GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    premium_icon GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    News You can also get home delivery and special rewards

    Don't go missing this show

    premium_icon Don't go missing this show

    News It's been over 40 years since Kiki Dee has been to Australia