Volunteer fire crews plan containment lines on the Mid North Coast.
Business

Toyota drives donations for bushfire appeal

Matt Deans
by
22nd Nov 2019 11:30 AM

TOYOTA Australia has expressed its concern and support for communities affected by the devastating bushfires and praised the tireless and courageous work of emergency services.

The company said the inevitable cancellation of Rally Australia due to the fires around Coffs Harbour had also forced the postponement of the global reveal of the Toyota GR Yaris prototype.

Plans for the reveal will be announced soon.

The Toyota GR Yaris.
Coffs Harbour dealer Warren Skinner, who said several of his staff had been directly affected by the fires, urged members of the public to donate money to support affected communities.

"Toyota Motor Corporation Japan and Australia have kicked off our fundraising drive with a joint donation pledge of $250,000 to go directly to the Salvation Army," Mr Skinner said.

Former Rally Australia chairman Ben Rainsford with Coffs Toyota dealer principal Warren Skinner and rally driver Chris Atkinson.
Toyota Australia president Matthew Callachor said the company and its dealers had a strong connection to regional communities over more than 60 years.

The Toyota Gazoo World Rally Team this year celebrated a WRC title with Ott Tänak claiming his maiden WRC driver's championship.

Ott Tänak won his maiden WRC driver's championship for the Toyota Gazoo team.
