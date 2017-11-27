Toyota adds to its WRC attack team for 2018

FLYING IN: Toyota WRC driver Jari-Matti Latvala will be joined by fellow team-mates Esapekka Lappi and newly signed Ott Tanak next year.

FLYING IN: Toyota WRC driver Jari-Matti Latvala will be joined by fellow team-mates Esapekka Lappi and newly signed Ott Tanak next year. Brad Greenshields

TOYOTA GAZOO Racing World Rally Team is already preparing for the coming season after showing good pace in Rally Australia.

The team made a big impact with its Finland-based team and Yaris WRC cars after finishing third in the manufacturer's standings in its return to the WRC.

In the hope of improving next year, Toyota signed Estonia's Ott Tänak, who finished third on the WRC driver standings with two wins in the 2017 season.

Tänak will join Jari-Matti Latvala and Esapekka Lappi.

Ott Tanak at the 2017 Kennards Hire Rally Australia. Trevor Veale

Latvala came close to finishing in second position at this year's Kennards Hire Rally Australia in Coffs Harbour until he was forced to retire.

While Lappi was third fastest in the bonus-points power stage.

Latvala also finished second in the opening event around Monte Carlo. He followed up with a victory in the snow of Sweden and continued to demonstrate his speed and skill throughout the season.

Lappi, who made a mid-season debut, immediately impressed with a fourth-place result in only his second rally for Toyota, followed by his maiden win in the fast-paced Finland round.

Hoping for a better result next year, starting with the famed Monte Carlo Rally in 56 days, team principal Tommi Mäkinen says the team is already working hard towards that event.

"I don't think anyone could have predicted all the results we took this season,” he said.

"It has been a great performance overall, but that doesn't mean we can relax.”

On the Australia front, Toyota also put in a sharp performance.

Toyota Genuine Parts entry Harry Bates drove a new 4WD Yaris built by his father's organisation Neal Bates Motorsport.

While younger brother Lewis competed in Neal's 2008 title-winning Corolla S2000.

Harry began the rally with impressive pace, posting the fastest time of any Australian driver in the first stage, but his rally was sidelined by technical issues.

"Our new Yaris rally car is clearly quick and nimble with great brakes and impressive suspension travel,” Harry said.

"An extensive test program over the summer will ensure the car lives up to its full potential next season.”

Lewis, competing for the first time in a 4WD, rounded out the event with the 13th fastest time against all WRC entries (and second-fastest Australian) in Stage 19 and the 15th overall in the Power stage.

"I built up confidence on the Friday, lost some time on Saturday replacing a punctured tyre mid-stage and came through very tricky conditions on Sunday morning with the rain storm.

"It was still muddy and slippery when the sun came out, but I am very happy with the stage times we did at the end.”