Crime

Warning for Toyah vigilantes

by Peter Michael
11th Dec 2018 6:35 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GROUP of Toyah Cordingley supporters have been cautioned against vigilante-style threats as police investigate a male Indian nurse as a person of interest in the unsolved murder.

The Honour Toyah Facebook page, set up by citizens to help raise awareness of the case, has asked its 12,400 members to refrain from "thoughtless speculative posts" in order to "uphold the legal process".

This included "any abuse, accusations or threats", it said.

"Let's be aware this will be an immensely challenging time for Toyah's family and friends.''

It comes after the Cairns Post revealed police are looking for former Innisfail nurse and father-of-three Rajwinder Singh (above) who has vanished in India.

 

Rajwinder Singh.
Mr Singh booked a flight after a trip to Cairns on October 21, the day Toyah Cordingley, 24, was murdered at Wangetti Beach.

The Cairns Post exclusively spoke to Mr Singh's family who believe he is innocent but said he has made no contact with them since he disappeared.

threats toyah cordingley vigilantes

