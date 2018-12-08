Menu
Crime

Toyah breakthrough: Manhunt for male nurse

by Peter Michael
8th Dec 2018 7:13 PM
HOMICIDE detectives are investigating a male Indian nurse at a far north Queensland hospital - who has fled overseas - as a key suspect in the Toyah Cordingley murder.

Queensland Police have been liaising with Interpol and Indian law enforcement agencies in an international manhunt for the suspected killer of the beloved 24-year-old at Wangetti Beach seven weeks ago.

 

Toyah Cordingley was killed at Wangetti Beach north of Cairns on October 21.
The Sunday Mail understands the former Queensland Health registered nurse inexplicably packed up his belongings and flew back to India shortly after the grisly discovery of her body buried in sand dunes.

Police are calling on 70 key witnesses to come forward. Picture: Facebook
