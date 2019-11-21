Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The officer was suspended from duty on November 20, as a result of an ongoing investigation, Queensland Correctional Services said in a statement.
The officer was suspended from duty on November 20, as a result of an ongoing investigation, Queensland Correctional Services said in a statement.
Crime

Prison officer stood down as ‘unfit for duty’

by JACOB MILEY
21st Nov 2019 6:54 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A Townsville prison officer has been suspended over allegations of being "unfit for duty".

The officer was suspended from duty on November 20, as a result of an ongoing investigation, Queensland Correctional Services said in a statement.

The allegations include being unfit for duty and derelict in duties at the Townsville Correctional Centre.

"As the matter is under active investigation, it is not appropriate to comment further at this time," the statement said.

"As a top-tier public safety agency, Queensland Corrective Services is committed to the highest standards of conduct, transparency and accountability."

crime prison townsville correctional centre

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Council takes dim view as d-day for solar farm nears

        premium_icon Council takes dim view as d-day for solar farm nears

        News A proposal for a $15million solar farm, which has led to a deep rift in a small community, will soon be determined.

        Dam levels drop as tough conditions persevere

        premium_icon Dam levels drop as tough conditions persevere

        News Council is keeping a close eye on water levels.

        Firey says 'rubberneckers' could cost someone their home

        premium_icon Firey says 'rubberneckers' could cost someone their home

        News Fire captain expresses frustration at public touring firezones

        MG's duty to the Men of League

        premium_icon MG's duty to the Men of League

        Sport Mark Geyer has a few behind the league tales to tell.