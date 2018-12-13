Menu
Cop gets bashed with metal bat

13th Dec 2018 8:51 AM

A POLICE officer has been assaulted with a metal bat.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said officers were called to as address on Mary St, West End about 6.30pm.

The spokesman said an officer was assaulted with the bat while at the scene.

The extent of the officer's injuries are unknown.

"We had to use a taser and investigations are continuing," the spokesman said.

A man is assisting police with inquiries and police have recovered the bat.

Paramedics were also called to the scene.

