Townsville Correctional Centre is in lockdown after an officer was pricked with a syringe. File picture: Evan Morgan
News

Jail in lockdown, staff walk off job after incident

by Thomas Chamberlin
28th Mar 2019 6:41 PM
TOWNSVILLE jail is in lockdown and prison officers have walked off the job after a colleague was pricked by a syringe today.

The Courier-Mail has been told the officer was assaulted by a prisoner, possibly in an exercise yard.

Together Union industrial service director Michael Thomas said it followed an assault of two officers yesterday who received facial injuries and bruising after finding drug paraphernalia and a makeshift weapon in a cell.

"Townsville members are outside the centre as we speak," he said.

"The prison is in lockdown.

"There is significant concern about their safety and steps are being considered across the state."

Prison officers have called for further safety measures including more staff at the state's overcrowded jails.

They say the number of assaults is increasing because of the increasing population and prisoners being forced to "double up" or share a cell.

Comment has been sought from Queensland Corrective Services.

editors picks queensland crime queensland prisons

