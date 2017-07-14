Town rallies together

RESIDENTS are standing up, creating petitions and making their voices heard about the future of their town.

After a workshop held at Emerald Beach presenting four masterplan options, the council has included two more after dissatisfaction from people in attendance.

The two new options are to leave the reserve in its current arrangement, formalise the parking and upgrade the current facilities or a concept based on the car park location at the northern end of the reserve.

A petition has been created by an Emerald Beach resident to save the boat ramp which has been proposed in options to be removed.

Petition wording stated, "The Coffs Harbour City Council say we don't use our boat ramp enough at Emerald Beach to include it in the road upgrade plans and are taking it away from us. This village was founded by fishermen and always will be a fishing village.”

More than 500 people have signed the petition including Carolyn Shortt who added the comment beside her signature, "I'm signing because I back the need for the boat ramp at Emerald Beach to support local business and tourism.”

Emerald Beaches' Surf St Cafe owners Sam Allison and Kim Robson said the proposals looked good but they would rather the street and boat ramp remain.

"In business terms of developments, the options look good but the boat ramp is a good idea for locals and in terms of emergencies. It's also ease of access for people using the ocean.”

Have your say at online survey before July 28, surveymonkey.com/r/ RGKZVY2.