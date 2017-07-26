24°
News

Town planner unveils flaws to new surf club plan

Keagan Elder
| 26th Jul 2017 9:30 AM
"WRONG” PLAN: Woolgoolga resident Rob Burgess is not happy with changes to Woolgoolga Surf Club development plans.
"WRONG” PLAN: Woolgoolga resident Rob Burgess is not happy with changes to Woolgoolga Surf Club development plans. Trevor Veale

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

IN A LETTER to the editor Rob Burgess expressed grave concern about the latest amendment to the new Woolgoolga Surf Life Saving Club.

Offering his "personal and professional” opinion, the town planner, who has family ties with Woolgoolga extending back 140 years, said 175 individual rejections to the latest plans showed there was something wrong.

Mr Burgess wrote the latest plans showed the club would move 20m closer to Carrington St "which virtually eliminates the green open reserve area” following the discovery of drainage under the reserve.

He estimated diverting these pipes, and therefore allowing for the original plans, would cost about $300,000 - a small portion of the $3.6 million thought needed to demolish the old Marine Rescue building and build the new surf club.

While Mr Burgess owns property in Carrington St, he said the amended club location would not affect his views and he was solely concerned about the loss of popular reserve space.

Mr Burgess wrote the new newly proposed site would lead to:

  • Loss of views from Ocean St;
  • Loss of nine parking spaces;
  • Loss of public event space; and
  • Loss of the potential to increase the grass area adjacent the beach, impacting the extension of the coastal walk and use of the beach reserve.

The DA will be brought before Coffs Harbour City councillors at Thursday's council meeting.

In the business paper it was recommended councillors support changing Clause 4.6 of Coffs Harbour Local Environmental Plan 2013 regarding variable building heights and approve the subdivision of 87 Beach Stand and demolition of the Marine Rescue building which sits on that site.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  coffs harbour city council development application woolgoolga woolgoolga surf life saving club

Cyclist hospitalised after collision with car

Cyclist hospitalised after collision with car

A CYCLIST has been taken to hospital after a collision with a car in Coffs Harbour this morning.

Holiday home crackdown

HOLIDAY: Short-term holiday letting is being scrutinised by the state government.

A holiday life-saver for some, neighbourhood headache for others

Film showcases a fascinating land

David Wenham stars in Beyond the Known World.

Beyond the Known World to screen tomorrow at the Jetty Theatre

What's got the Coffs Coast talking?

Thumbs Up to the newly opened Urunga wetlands boardwalk. What a great attraction for the region.

Bouquets and brickbats

Local Partners

Join a community club

Get involved in your community through a host of great groups

Resident fights to change the fate of obsolete visitor centre

FATE DECIDER: Bellingen Shire Councillors will vote on the future of the Urunga Visitor Centre's future at tomorrow's council meeting.

Residents want to move "obsolete” visitor information centre

Challenge for cyclists of all levels and ages

This year's C.ex McDonald's Cycle Challenge is being held on Sunday, August 6. You can ride in the the 10km family ride, 20km, 40km, 60km, or the 100km challenge.

This year's cycle challenge is being held on Sunday, August 6.

New developments announced for Curryfest

TASTE TREATS: New developments for Curryfest 2017.

Fresh ideas and developments show no sign of slowing down.

Why crowds are loving Happy Kanye at Splendour

Danger Dave and Melissah Marie with the artwork Happy Kanye at Splendour in the Festival 2017.

By Barcelona-based artistic collective Hungry Castle

Ninja Warrior airs clips of dead contestant Johann Ofner

CLIPS of a Ninja Warrior contestant who died before the series aired were shown during the final, leaving viewers confused.

Meet 7 of the Fraser Coast's most eligible bachelors

Fraser Coast eligible bachelor - Bobbi Depp.

Are you single and looking for love?

Justin Bieber speaks after cancelling 14 concerts

Helal’s selfie with Bieber

So is he starting his own church or not?

Get a taste of Woopi on your plate Saturday

Taste Woolgoolga on this weekend

Uproar over Australian Ninja Warrior grand final

Ben powers through new obstacle, “the spider jump”.Source:Channel 9

"What the hell happens now?"

Kendall Jenner's raunchy pose could breach standards

Kendall Jenner

Other celebs including Rita Ora, Bella Hadid posted similar shots.

The best and worst reality TV coming

Matty J in a scene from episode two of The Bachelor.

Reality TV bonanza as Hell’s Kitchen, The Block and Survivor launch.

Peaceful, private, perfect location - minutes to Moonee Beach...

1 Overlander Road, Moonee Beach 2450

House 4 3 6 $970,000 ...

Absolutely one of the most beautiful homes I have walked into. Vast in size, this grand family residence is tucked away in a highly sought after pocket of Moonee...

Private and tranquil, a rare find in Moonee Beach...

39 Palm Grove Place, Moonee Beach 2450

House 4 2 4 $749,000

Absolutely one of the rarest finds in Moonee Beach, from your very own rainforest to the beautiful lush gardens, loads of space, and guest studio. Driving in, you...

WHY NOT START WITH ME

60 Bower Crescent, Toormina 2452

House 3 1 4 $380,000 ...

Set in an ultra-convenient location is this three bedroom home. The combined casual dining room, living room and kitchen space makes up the largest room in the...

Always wanted to live in Malibu...

7 Malibu Drive, Korora 2450

House 5 3 2 $649,000 ...

This beautiful spacious home is perfect for the growing family or room to have two separate dwellings in a very popular street address in Korora Beach. Freshly...

Beach-side Land Ready For Development...

Lot 50 Hogbin Drive & Lot 7 Foster Street, Coffs Harbour...

Residential Land 0 0 Auction

This 1,433m2 block of land in Park Beach at Coffs Harbour, is zoned R1 General Residential and provides a great opportunity to build only 120 metres from the beach...

25 Acres of Pure Paradise...

378 East Bank Road, Coramba 2450

House 6 3 $880,000

Enjoy the scenic 18 minute drive from Coffs Harbour to arrive at 378 East Bank Road. A 25 acre slice of paradise perfect for anyone seeking a rural lifestyle...

Absolute prime location...

61 Howard Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 1 $449,000 ...

Whether you love the horse racing or not, this well presented home is ideal for anyone, situated on 904m2 in a prime location. It's been in the hands of one...

Neat as a pin in the perfect north facing location...

5 Burridge Ave, North Boambee Valley 2450

House 3 1 1 $395,000

Beautiful home, ideal for first home buyer or just down sizing. On entering this home you have an open lounge/dining area with ceiling fan, tiled floor, wrapping...

An investment property to be proud of...

28 Jean Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 2 $425,000

Some properties have that homely feel and this is it! This three bedroom updated property benefits from polished timber flooring as a key feature, updated galley...

Great home in a great convenient location...

37 Taloumbi Road, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 2 $495,000 ...

This spacious 3 bedroom home on an elevated level 866m2 block offers a versatile floor plan featuring light filled open plan living with raked ceilings giving a...

Tenant: Let me rent, I'll fix your property and pay for it

Noosaville tenant Tony Conyers thought his tenancy was guaranteed until 2035, so he spent his own money on the property. Now he's been told he may not be able to stay for even one more year.

Renter spent $30k on maintaining, improving property over 17 years

TENANTS FROM HELL: See the mess left by evicted couple

DISGUSTING: Mess left by evicted tenants. Owner of the Mongogarie property Christine Beatty has been left at least $5000 out of pocket.

Couple were 'living large' while not paying their rent

How Gladstone's cheapest and most expensive homes stack up

SPECTACULAR: This home on Springs Road, Agnes Water, is selling in the mid-$2 million range.

With the market currently low, now is the time to invest.

Make a sea-change to Corindi Beach

Come inside Woolgoolga Real Estate's Pick of the Week