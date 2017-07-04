23°
Village with no beer has plenty of bars

4th Jul 2017 9:30 PM
Publican Wade Clarke now has mobile coverage thanks to Telstra and the Federal Government's Mobile Black Spot Program.

THE Pub With No Beer is no longer the pub with no mobile coverage.

Taylors Arm is now benefitting from new mobile coverage with Telstra through the Federal Government's Mobile Black Spot Program.

Telstra Area General Manager Mike Marom joined Cowper and Oxley MPs Luke Hartsuyker and Melinda Pavey in unveiling the new tower, which will provide 3G and 4G mobile coverage for Taylors Arm.

Mr Marom said the expansion of mobile coverage to Taylors Arm - home to the iconic pub made famous by the Slim Dusty hit The Pub With No Beer - was another example of Telstra's ongoing commitment to regional and rural Australia.

"This is great news for the people of Taylors Arm and the patrons of The Pub With No Beer, who have had their call answered for better mobile coverage," Mr Marom said.

"Expanding coverage to Taylors Arm ensures locals can keep in contact with family and friends and run their businesses more effectively, whether it's chatting on the phone or using a range of online services over our fast mobile network.

"Visitors to The Pub With No Beer will now also be able to easily upload memories of their visit to social media and call friends to share the excitement of their visit."

Taylors Arm is benefitting from expanded 3G/4G mobile coverage from one of 577 new mobile base stations being deployed by Telstra across regional and rural Australia through the Federal Government's Mobile Black Spot Program

In addition to new mobile base stations across the country, Telstra is fully funding the roll-out of up to 250 small cells to deliver high speed 4G voice and data services.

One of these small cells is also located in Taylors Arm to provide further mobile coverage to the area.

Telstra is the first carrier in Australia to provide 4G voice services on small cell technology.

Luke Hartsuyker MP, Melinda Pavey MP, and Telstra Area General Manager Michael Marom.
Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  coffs coast luke hartsuyker melinda pavey taylors arm telstra the pub with no beer

Local Partners

