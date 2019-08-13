Towering success at awards

FM Glenn Constructions has proven they are a triple threat. Working in a demanding, highly competitive industry, this Coffs Coast company has just walked away with an armful of accolades.

After travelling to Ballina recently for the prestigious Masters Builders Northern Region Awards, the team's next "project" might have to be building a bigger trophy cabinet.

Having entered three separate categories, FM Glenn Constructions came top of the podium for Retail/Residential Building $1-3million for its 13 First Ave Sawtell project; Medium Density Projects Over Five Dwellings - Over $10m for Seashells Apartments; Commercial Projects Extensions/Renovations and Refurbishments Under $2.5m for the Coffs Harbour Airport project.

While FM Glenn Constructions is no stranger to industry recognition, and company directors, Rob Norton, Craig Spencer and Kevin Hartley, could be doing laps around town singing We Are The Champions after their impressive win, they remain humble and quick to praise staff, subcontractors and clients for their valued, ongoing involvement in the success of this longstanding, local business.

"It's not just the three of us, there are a whole lot of people involved in what we do," FM Glenn Constructions director/project manager Rob Norton said.

"Every project is a team effort and we've had the fortune to not only build great projects but also great working relationships with many local businesses and subcontractors."

While humble in victory, the guys are still smiling after their recent win.

"It was a terrific awards night up in Ballina. We were quietly confident in one of the categories of getting a good result but to get a win in all three, that was a complete surprise."

Established in 1979 by Max Glenn, the company went on to build several landmark structures on the Coffs Coast, during

Max's time at the helm more than 110 buildings including several stages of the Education Campus and the Hogbin Drive Crematorium.

Max handed the company down to son Wayne in 1998 and the tradition continued with buildings such as Gateway House, The Specialist Medical Centre and The Equinox Apartments to name a few before Wayne's unfortunate passing in 2014.

At this time Rob, Craig and Kevin took over the company and began to put their mark on the area with projects such as Pandanus Apartments, Seashells Apartments, Sawtell Cinema Refurbishment, Eastern Breakwall Remedial Works, Coffs Harbour Toyota, Ohana Early Learning Centre North Boambee and Grafton, Adele House Group Home Facility and many more.

