Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Gold Coast robbery, man threatens chemist, demanding drugs
Gold Coast robbery, man threatens chemist, demanding drugs
Crime

Towel-draped, blue glove-wearing bandit holds up chemist

by Nilsson Jones
19th Feb 2021 10:45 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Coomera detectives investigating the overnight robbery of an Oxenford chemist have released images of a man who may be able to assist with their inquiries.
Around 10pm Thursday, the man entered a business on Leo Graham Way, threatening two female employees and demanding drugs.
As one was calling police the man jumped the counter and stole packets of medication off the shelf before fleeing on foot.
No one was physically injured.
Police, including a police dog and handler, attended the scene, however the man was not located.
He is described as caucasian with a solid build and was wearing a towel on his head, a peak cap, brown long sleeve top and black, red and white board shorts, white runners and green cotton gloves.

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Towel-draped, blue glove-wearing bandit holds up chemist

More Stories

crime gold caost

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        TAFE rubbishes talk of mass job losses

        Premium Content TAFE rubbishes talk of mass job losses

        Education Public left wondering who to believe after counterclaim that less than 50 jobs are on the chopping block

        ‘F***ing joke’: Dog-driver cops roasting after posting fine

        Premium Content ‘F***ing joke’: Dog-driver cops roasting after posting fine

        Offbeat Complaint over unusual traffic infringement falls on deaf ears.

        Repeat offender smashed car window to steal border pass

        Premium Content Repeat offender smashed car window to steal border pass

        Crime He left a trail of crime in his wake from Port Macquarie to the Gold Coast.

        IN COURT: 9 people facing court today

        Premium Content IN COURT: 9 people facing court today

        Crime Here is a list of everyone who is facing the magistrate today, Friday, February...