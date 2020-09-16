Menu
Tourists snap ‘social distancing’ Territory croc

by NATASHA EMECK
16th Sep 2020 6:00 AM
SURPRISED tourists have snapped a "social distancing" crocodile swimming with its front legs stretched out at Cahills Crossing.

SA tourist Belinda Steindorf said she had spotted the "peculiar behaving" croc a week ago.

"He was swimming around with his front legs stretched out on either side - it looked like he was doing a bit of social distancing," she said.

"I've never seen crocs swimming like this before, was pretty amazing to watch!

 

Tourists spotted a croc swimming a little “peculiarly” at Cahills Crossing recently. Picture: Belinda Steindorf
"We counted 40 crocs floating past at one point. We got there as the tide was changing and they started snapping up all the fish coming through."

The NT's foremost crocodile expert Professor Grahame Webb it was still unclear why some Territory crocs swam like that.

 

"In East Alligator River it has been described and photographed and seems to be linked to intercepting fish," he said.

"But I've not seen it personally anywhere else."

Originally published as Tourists snap 'social distancing' Territory croc

