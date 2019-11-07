Three hot dogs, a sandwich and drinks attract a $190 bill

A family of tourists is furious after having to fork out close to $200 for a simple lunch in a notorious rip-off spot in Italy.

A group of tourists were left fuming after they were charged more than $190 for a simple lunch of just three hot dogs, a sandwich and soft drinks.

The family of four were dining at a bar in Rome, The Sun reported.

The bar, on Via dell Conciliazione near St Peter's Square, charged the family €119 ($191.40) for the hot dogs and a ham and cheese sandwich.

They also ordered four cans of Coca Cola and a bottle of water.

They were even charged €17 ($27.35) for service.

"The night before we had gone to a restaurant behind the Pantheon. We spent the same, but for a complete dinner," Leo Recchia, who was stung by the bill, told Italian daily newspaper Il Messaggero.

Tourists were billed €119.34, or $191.99.

However, the manager of the bar hit back at the claims.

He told Il Messaggero they had "other complaints" for similar issues, but that the "prices are on the menu".

He also said that the bar's proximity to the popular tourist area of the Vatican meant "it costs" more than other areas.

The complaint is the latest in a long line of tourists claiming they have been ripped off by expensive Italian cafes.

St Peters Square is regarded by many visitors to Rome as a tourist trap. Picture: iStock

In May, two tourists were charged $132 for two burgers and three coffees in a similar area, after claiming the restaurant didn't have any prices on the menu.

In September, a couple were charged $685 for two plates of spaghetti and fish, which included a $127 service charge.

Greek tourists have also been stung by overpriced meals - with a group paying $133 for eight soft drinks.

Another man was given a receipt for $937 for six pieces of calamari in Mykonos.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission