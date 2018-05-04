Menu
Tourist steals dying dolphin off beach

4th May 2018 9:02 AM

Cops in China are hunting a tourist who stole a dying dolphin from a beach by throwing it over his back and carrying it off.

Footage shows the smiling man in swimming shorts casually walking away with the poor animal slung over his right shoulder.

According to the local marine patrol, witnesses saw the tourist approach the dolphin after it appeared to beach itself.

However, rather than rolling the stricken creature back into the waves the heartless thief decided to make off with it.

Shocked bathers said the man approached the animal and then tossed it over his shoulder before walking off with a woman in tow.

A local official said: "We received reports saying there was a dolphin stranded on the beach and it looked like it was about to die.

"The man, thought to be a tourist on the island, was then seen to have carried the dolphin away to his car … he will be punished when he is identified.

"Dolphins are protected animals (in China). Whether it was dead or alive, he should have called the authorities for help."

The man was then seen driving off with the dolphin on Hailing Island off the coast Guangdong Province.

News Corp Australia

