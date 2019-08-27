Menu
Ricky Hamilton was shocked when he was given a bill for this $1500 steak
Offbeat

Tourist in ‘tears’ after seeing steak bill

by Jake Lambourne and Stuart Atkins
27th Aug 2019 10:19 AM

BRITISH Boxing legend Ricky Hatton has joked he woke up this morning in a "puddle of f***ing tears" after realising he spent $1506 on a piece of Kobe Ribeye steak.

The 40-year-old racked up a food bill worth a whopping $3157 with his girlfriend Charlie while on holiday and dining at the Nammos Restaurant in Mykonos, Greece.

Ex-boxer Ricky Hatton, 40, was left with a mammoth bill after dining at Nammos in Mykonos. Picture: @rickyhitmanhatton
But the ex-boxer saw the funny side of it as he posted a before and after picture of him demolishing his dinner, as well as a snap of his huge bill.

Taking to Instagram earlier today, he said: "Just woke up this morning in a puddle of f***ing tears.

"That's what you get for being a fat greedy little sh*t."

He later added: "I just ordered it. Didn't look. Ha ha.

"The bill came and the fun police (how Hatton describes his girlfriend, Charlie) just started laughing. Wow."

Ricky Hamilton with his $1500 steak
Hatton - who was filmed partying out in Tenerife last week - also ordered a bottle of champagne worth almost $811, as well as $200 for a bottle of prosecco.

If the former two-weight world champion was in the mood for seafood, he could have had lobster for $298, giant carabineros scarlet prawns for $405, or locally caught grouper fish for $334.

And it seems as though past customers were less than impressed with the price at Nammos judging by reviews left on TripAdvisor.

The 40-year-old took to Instagram to show him proudly posing next to his empty plate
One diner said: "Over rated, pretentious, over priced, poor attitude by staff, poor service."

Another commented: "Absolutely disgraceful waste of money and by far the worst beach club experience we have ever encountered and we travel extensively."

A third added: "The service is unbelievably poor at Nammos, from the minute you arrive until you leave. The food is OK, but definitely not worth the price."

 

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission

