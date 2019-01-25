Menu
VIDEO: Tourist goes starkers for roadside shower

by Andrea Falvo
25th Jan 2019 8:33 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A tourist has left little to the imagination by showering naked in public on what is believed to be roadside in Far North Queensland.

The video, which is believed to have been filmed in Cairns, has attracted attention since being posted online.

It shows a man standing beside a blonde woman who is washing herself with a makeshift shower near their camper van.

Despite the couple appearing to have seen someone filming, they continued to go about their business.

Senior Constable Russ Parker said while it wasn't an offence to film someone out in the public arena, the backpackers' actions were a "bit silly".

"They've got to expect to be filmed in this day and age if they're on the side of the road naked," he said.

"That's probably a bit of a risk for them if they're doing that sort of thing, the embarrassment of having it up on social media."

He said there was a minor offence that came with being naked in a public space as the woman had done, which differed from the more serious charge of wilful exposure.

"It's not appropriate, there's place they can go for a shower," he said.

"Europeans are fairly blasé about it, they don't get too (worried). A lot of them near strip off up at the lagoon.

"But there's a time and a place for everything."

