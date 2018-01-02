Tourism opportunity to those mindful of disability

Floating wheelchairs and other mobility aids will bring tourists with disabilities to the region.

NATIONAL Parks in the Coffs Coast hinterland and beaches with amenities such as floating wheelchairs are seen as big advantages to attract disabled tourists.

Disability travel expert Julie Jones says the Australian tourism industry is missing out on this lucrative segment of the market with 4.2 million Australians living with a disability - almost 20 per cent of the population.

With the North Coast already undergoing a tourist boom there is still room for plenty more and Julie is urging the local travel and tourism industry to improve accessible offerings, a move that will not only benefit travellers with special needs, but also deliver business growth.

But first, they need to get the message out to the market.

"Access to accurate information is the biggest barrier to travel for a lot of people with disabilities,” she said.

"It would be a great first step if the local industry communicated the opportunities that exist for people with disabilities.

"It would give people with disabilities and their carers more confidence while travelling and the end result would be greater patronage.”

That message is backed up by NSW Business Chamber chief executive Stephen Cartwright who believes any business that ignores customers with a disability is throwing away opportunity.

"Businesses needs to be alive to the growth of our disabled population and make simple changes to ensure they aren't missing out,” he said.