Tourism in the medals

TWO WORDS: Forestry Corporation of NSW won gold for Sealy Lookout at Orara East State Forest.

TWO WORDS: Forestry Corporation of NSW won gold for Sealy Lookout at Orara East State Forest. Contributed

WITH a variety of festivals, adventure experiences and great places to stay, it's no wonder Coffs Coast tourism businesses collected two golds and a bronze at the 2018 NSW Tourism awards.

The awards acknowledged and celebrated tourism businesses that showed significant achievement throughout the year.

Forestry Corporation of NSW won gold for Sealy Lookout at Orara East State Forest in the tourist attraction category and Riverside Holiday Resort Urunga won gold in the self-contained accommodation category.

The Giingan Experience by Bularri Muurlay Nyanggan - 2 Path Strong won a bronze in the Qantas Award for Excellence in Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Tourism.

LilyPad Luxury Cabins was inducted into the Hall of Fame in the Self Contained Accommodation category for winning gold in its category three years in a row.

"Congratulations to our award winning tourism businesses who work tirelessly to champion the Coffs Coast as a premier visitor destination,” said Fiona Barden, Section Leader Industry and Destination Development.

The Coffs Coast welcomes 1.8 million visitors each year and is home to over 830 tourism businesses.