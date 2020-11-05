Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Sealy Lookout at Bruxner Park has already achieved eco-tourism certification.
Sealy Lookout at Bruxner Park has already achieved eco-tourism certification.
News

TOURISM BOOST: Coffs on track to become an eco-destination

Jasmine Minhas
5th Nov 2020 2:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE Coffs Coast region is on track to become a certified eco-tourism destination in a bid to revitalise the local economy following last year's devastating bushfires.

The Coffs Coast is one of six bushfire-affected destinations that will begin their journey to become certified under a new partnership between WWF-Australia and Eco-tourism Australia.

Coffs Harbour City Council will receive a two-year $30,000 package to cover all costs to progress through the world-first ECO Destination program.

ECO certification allows for travellers to identify genuine nature and eco-tourism operators who are backed by a strong, well managed commitment to sustainable practices.

Council's industry and destination development section leader Fiona Barden said the certification would enable Coffs to thrive through long-term sustainable tourism.

"By working together with our key stakeholders, businesses and communities we can unite in the importance of becoming an ECO Destination, and deliver multiple benefits for our people and places," she said.

The Coffs Coast boasts a number of eco-tourism initiatives, with Bruxner Park already achieving certification in 2017.

Plans have also been proposed to establish self-guided car tours, walking tracks, horse trails and a mountain bike network throughout the Coffs hinterland as part of the Great Koala National Park proposal.

The proposal encompasses 315,000ha of prime koala habitat in a bid to conserve the state's vulnerable koala species.

Other destinations that will be supported under the new partnership between WWF-Australia and Eco-tourism Australia include the Blue Mountains, Central Coast, Port Macquarie, Kangaroo Island and Scenic Rim.

Eco-tourism Australia's Chief Executive Rod Hillman said the six new additional destinations will join East Gippsland in Victoria and Quandamooka Country in Queensland in the program.

"We are working hard to support our tourism industry that has been hit hard in 2020 by bushfires and COVID and can see tangible benefits for regional tourism through this funding program," he said.

More Stories

coffs harbour tourism ecotourism tourism
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IN COURT: 8 people facing court today

        Premium Content IN COURT: 8 people facing court today

        News Here is a list of everyone who is facing the magistrate today, Thursday, November 5

        Pink Ladies show incredible support through pandemic

        Premium Content Pink Ladies show incredible support through pandemic

        Health Outrageous amount of money raised despite Covid-19 putting the brakes on.

        Bonville raid allegedly uncovers large scale weed crop

        Premium Content Bonville raid allegedly uncovers large scale weed crop

        Crime Cannabis plants allegedly worth an estimated $5.5 million were found

        Local news and rewards: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content Local news and rewards: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites