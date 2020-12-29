TOURISM BOOM: Numbers capped to ‘keep things under control’

The Big Banana has had to introduce new limited tickets these holidays, as tourism booms on the Coffs Coast. Picture: Destination NSW

The COVID-19 crisis has seen holiday-makers flock to regional NSW this summer - and that's something Big Banana General Manager Michael Lockman can vouch for.

"It's been really strong - we've had to cap the number of visitors to the park so we can keep things under control," he said.

"There's very much-so a boom in tourism."

Coffs Harbour and other regional areas such as Byron Bay have experienced a dramatic increase in short-term rental bookings these holidays, with Aussies being forced to swap overseas trips with getaways on home soil.

Airbnb has very little availabilities in Coffs Harbour, and as of December 29 there was only one property left that could cater for a family of four during the week of December 31-January 7.

Coffs Harbour's major tourist drawcard, The Big Banana, has had to introduce new limited tickets in order to control the visitor numbers.

The tickets are one day passes that are used to access the entire park.

The fun park normally offers an unlimited number of tickets for individual rides and attractions, meaning there was no restriction on the number of visitors who could enter the park.

"This new ticket just prevents people from driving in and causing potential capacity issues at various outlets," Mr Lockman said.

"Obviously there has been some people not too happy about it, but we just can't have the park completely open at the moment.

"We're doing this during the peak period and we expect to remove it towards the end of the holidays."

With the recent resurgence of COVID-19 in Sydney, Mr Lockman said a number of COVID-19 marshals are ensuring visitors maintain social distancing while at the park.

"We're sanitising everything, especially high touch surfaces.

"It's a bit of a challenge ensuring everyone socially distances but our COVID marshals are keeping on top of things."

The Big Banana last week celebrated its 56th birthday and unveiled new plans for a massive $50-million expansion.

The expansion will take place over the next 20 years, with a number of projects expected to be completed by 2023.

These include a new brewery and restaurant, and an expansion of the water park to include a new duelling raft ride. Read more about the plans here.