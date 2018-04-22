Tourism awards back on Coffs Coast

BIG NIGHT: Who will walk away with trophies from this year's North Coast Tourism Awards?

Leigh Jensen

THE annual North Coast Tourism Awards will be held in Coffs Harbour this year on July 25 at Opal Cove Resort.

This year's presentation of 27 categories will be co-produced by the NSW Business Chamber, Destination North Coast and Destination Coffs Coast.

For the purpose of these awards the North Coast includes Lord Howe Island and 13 local government areas on the mainland from Tweed Heads down to Hawkes Nest.

Regional winners have an opportunity to progress to NSW or Australia judging.

A Tourism Symposium will be held at Pacific Bay Resort on the day of the awards and will offer a range of interesting workshops and presentations.

Submissions from the North Coast region close on May 25 with judging to take place during June.

Finalists will be announced on Wednesday, July 4.

Tourism business who feel they have what it takes to stand on the podium should find out more from www.regionaltourismawards.com.au