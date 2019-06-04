Tourette's sufferer shares what makes her tic

NO STOPPING TOURETTES: Bianca Saez will release her first YouTube vlog documenting her battle with Tourette Syndrome on Tourette's Awareness Day on June 7.

NO STOPPING TOURETTES: Bianca Saez will release her first YouTube vlog documenting her battle with Tourette Syndrome on Tourette's Awareness Day on June 7. Lacee Froeschl

"IT'S alright because what doesn't kill you makes you stronger" were the words Bianca Saez uttered when she told of having to reverse the 16 brain operations she'd had over the past 10 years.

Bianca is well-known for her battle with the mind-boggling Tourette syndrome. She received much media attention including appearing on 60 Minutes in 2008, where they documented her undergoing an Australian first experimental operation called deep brain stimulation.

However, Bianca has had to have the wires and electrodes removed from her body due to infections, which she will discuss in her upcoming YouTube vlog, just in time for International Tourette's Awareness Day on June 7.

FIGHTING FOR CONTROL: Bianca Saez will release her first YouTube vlog documenting her battle with Tourette Syndrome on Tourette's Awareness Day on June 7. Lacee Froeschl

Bianca's positive attitude is getting stronger despite having being diagnosed with the worst case of Tourette's Australian doctors have seen.

"I now believe I have been given some really severe Tourette's for a reason," she said.

"Everyone knows what MS is, everyone knows what cancer is, but everyone still needs to learn about what Tourette's is. Especially when we're in public and we might yell racial things or swear loudly. I have to start doing something for the people like me."

STAY STRONG: Bianca Saez, following one of her 16 brain surgeries to help ease her Tourette's. Contributed

Bianca is more determined than ever to share her story.

She said her aim was to give people like her the confidence to feel safe when they were out-and-about.

"I think people are too scared to let their kids go out in public," she said.

"One thing I've learned is that my parents never told me to hide away, which has made me a bigger, better and stronger person. There are hundreds of thousands of people who think I'm cured from my 60 Minutes story, but they don't know the half of it. I'm going to make it enjoyable, see the funny side of it, but also explain why we tic... and Tourette's Awareness Day is the best day possible for that."